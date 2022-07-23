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Ch 08: Dynamics II: Motion in a Plane
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 08: Dynamics II: Motion in a PlaneProblem 54
Chapter 8, Problem 54

FIGURE P8.54 shows two small 1.0 kg masses connected by massless but rigid 1.0-m-long rods. What is the tension in the rod that connects to the pivot if the masses rotate at 30 rpm in a horizontal circle?

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1
Step 1: Convert the rotational speed from revolutions per minute (rpm) to angular velocity in radians per second. Use the formula \( \omega = \frac{2\pi \times \text{rpm}}{60} \).
Step 2: Determine the centripetal force acting on each mass due to its circular motion. The centripetal force is given by \( F_c = m \cdot \omega^2 \cdot r \), where \( m \) is the mass, \( \omega \) is the angular velocity, and \( r \) is the radius of rotation.
Step 3: Analyze the forces acting on the rod connected to the pivot. The tension in this rod must balance the centripetal force of both masses. The inner mass contributes a force based on its distance from the pivot, and the outer mass contributes a force based on its distance from the pivot.
Step 4: Add the contributions of the centripetal forces from both masses to find the total tension in the rod connected to the pivot. Use the formula \( T = F_{c, \text{inner}} + F_{c, \text{outer}} \).
Step 5: Substitute the values for mass, radius, and angular velocity into the equations to calculate the tension. Ensure the radii are converted to meters (e.g., 75 cm = 0.75 m) before performing calculations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Centripetal Force

Centripetal force is the net force that acts on an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. In this scenario, the tension in the rod provides the necessary centripetal force to keep the masses rotating. The formula for centripetal force is F_c = m * v^2 / r, where m is the mass, v is the tangential velocity, and r is the radius of the circular path.
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Rotational Motion

Rotational motion refers to the motion of an object that rotates around an axis. In this case, the two masses are rotating around the rotor at a specified angular velocity (30 rpm). Understanding rotational motion involves concepts such as angular velocity, which is the rate of change of angular displacement, and can be converted to linear velocity using the relationship v = ω * r, where ω is the angular velocity in radians per second.
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Tension in a Rod

Tension in a rod is the force exerted along the length of the rod when it is subjected to forces, such as those from rotating masses. In this problem, the tension in the rod connecting the masses to the pivot must counteract the outward force due to the circular motion of the masses. The tension can be calculated by analyzing the forces acting on one of the masses and applying Newton's second law in the context of circular motion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An airplane feels a lift force L\(\overrightarrow{L}\) perpendicular to its wings. In level flight, the lift force points straight up and is equal in magnitude to the gravitational force on the plane. When an airplane turns, it banks by tilting its wings, as seen from behind, by an angle from horizontal. This causes the lift to have a radial component, similar to a car on a banked curve. If the lift had constant magnitude, the vertical component of L\(\overrightarrow{L}\) would now be smaller than the gravitational force, and the plane would lose altitude while turning. However, you can assume that the pilot uses small adjustments to the plane's control surfaces so that the vertical component of L\(\overrightarrow{L}\) continues to balance the gravitational force throughout the turn. Find an expression for the banking angle θ\(\theta\) needed to turn in a circle of radius rr while flying at constant speed vv.

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Textbook Question

A 100 g ball on a 60-cm-long string is swung in a vertical circle about a point 200 cm above the floor. The string suddenly breaks when it is parallel to the ground and the ball is moving upward. The ball reaches a height 600 cm above the floor. What was the tension in the string an instant before it broke?

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Textbook Question

The physics of circular motion sets an upper limit to the speed of human walking. (If you need to go faster, your gait changes from a walk to a run.) If you take a few steps and watch what's happening, you'll see that your body pivots in circular motion over your forward foot as you bring your rear foot forward for the next step. As you do so, the normal force of the ground on your foot decreases and your body tries to 'lift off' from the ground. A person's center of mass is very near the hips, at the top of the legs. Model a person as a particle of mass m at the top of a leg of length L. Find an expression for the person's maximum walking speed vmax.

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Textbook Question

In an amusement park ride called The Roundup, passengers stand inside a 16-m-diameter rotating ring. After the ring has acquired sufficient speed, it tilts into a vertical plane, as shown in FIGURE P8.51. What is the longest rotation period of the wheel that will prevent the riders from falling off at the top?

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Textbook Question

A 30 g ball rolls around a 40-cm-diameter L-shaped track, shown in FIGURE P8.53, at 60 rpm. What is the magnitude of the net force that the track exerts on the ball? Rolling friction can be neglected. Hint: The track exerts more than one force on the ball.

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Textbook Question

Suppose you swing a ball of mass m in a vertical circle on a string of length L. As you probably know from experience, there is a minimum angular velocity ωmin you must maintain if you want the ball to complete the full circle without the string going slack at the top. Find an expression for ωmin.

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