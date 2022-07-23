For safety, elevators have a rotational governor, a device that is attached to and rotates with one of the elevator's pulleys. The governor, shown in FIGURE P8.63, is a disk with two hollow channels holding springs with metal blocks of mass m attached to their free ends. The faster the governor spins, the more the springs stretch. At a critical angular velocity ω c , the metal blocks contact the housing, which completes a circuit and activates an emergency brake. The spring force on a mass, which we will explore more thoroughly in Chapter 9, is F Sp = k(r - L), where k is the spring constant measured in N/m, and L is the relaxed (unstretched) length of the spring. Suppose a rotational governor has L = 0.80R and the emergency brake activates when the metal blocks reach r = R. What is the critical angular velocity in rpm if R = 15cm, k = 20 N/m, and m = 25g? Ignore gravity.