A 500 g steel block rotates on a steel table while attached to a 1.2-m-long hollow tube as shown in FIGURE CP8.70. Compressed air fed through the tube and ejected from a nozzle on the back of the block exerts a thrust force of 4.0 N perpendicular to the tube. The maximum tension the tube can withstand without breaking is 50 N. If the block starts from rest, how many revolutions does it make before the tube breaks?
In the absence of air resistance, a projectile that lands at the elevation from which it was launched achieves maximum range when launched at a 45° angle. Suppose a projectile of mass m is launched with speed into a headwind that exerts a constant, horizontal retarding force By what percentage is the maximum range of a 0.50 kg ball reduced if ?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Projectile Motion
Forces Acting on the Projectile
Range Reduction Calculation
2.0 kg ball swings in a vertical circle on the end of an 80-cm-long string. The tension in the string is 20 N when its angle from the highest point on the circle is θ = 30°. What is the ball's speed when θ = 30°?
The 10 mg bead in FIGURE CP8.69 is free to slide on a frictionless wire loop. The loop rotates about a vertical axis with angular velocity ω. If ω is less than some critical value ω꜀, the bead sits at the bottom of the spinning loop. When ω > ω꜀, the bead moves out to some angle θ. What is ω꜀ in rpm for the loop shown in the figure?
For safety, elevators have a rotational governor, a device that is attached to and rotates with one of the elevator's pulleys. The governor, shown in FIGURE P8.63, is a disk with two hollow channels holding springs with metal blocks of mass m attached to their free ends. The faster the governor spins, the more the springs stretch. At a critical angular velocity ωc, the metal blocks contact the housing, which completes a circuit and activates an emergency brake. The spring force on a mass, which we will explore more thoroughly in Chapter 9, is FSp = k(r - L), where k is the spring constant measured in N/m, and L is the relaxed (unstretched) length of the spring. Suppose a rotational governor has L = 0.80R and the emergency brake activates when the metal blocks reach r = R. What is the critical angular velocity in rpm if R = 15cm, k = 20 N/m, and m = 25g? Ignore gravity.
If a vertical cylinder of water (or any other liquid) rotates about its axis, as shown in FIGURE CP8.72, the surface forms a smooth curve. Assuming that the water rotates as a unit (i.e., all the water rotates with the same angular velocity), show that the shape of the surface is a parabola described by the equation z = (ω2 / 2g) r2. Hint: Each particle of water on the surface is subject to only two forces: gravity and the normal force due to the water underneath it. The normal force, as always, acts perpendicular to the surface.
In the absence of air resistance, a projectile that lands at the elevation from which it was launched achieves maximum range when launched at a 45° angle. Suppose a projectile of mass m is launched with speed into a headwind that exerts a constant, horizontal retarding force . Find an expression for the angle at which the range is maximum.