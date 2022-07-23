Doug uses a 25 N horizontal force to push a 5.0 kg crate up a 2.0-m-high, 20° frictionless slope. What is the speed of the crate at the top of the slope?
A 1000 kg elevator accelerates upward at 1.0 m/s² for 10 m, starting from rest. How much work does the tension in the elevator cable do on the elevator?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Work-Energy Principle
Gravitational Force
How much work does an elevator motor do to lift a 1000 kg elevator a height of 100 m? How much power must the motor supply to do this in 50 s at constant speed?
A 150 g particle at x = 0 is moving at 2.00 m/s in the + x - direction. As it moves, it experiences a force given by Fₓ = (0.250 N) sin (x/2.00 m). What is the particle's speed when it reaches x = 3.14 m?
Susan's 10 kg baby brother Paul sits on a mat. Susan pulls the mat across the floor using a rope that is angled 30° above the floor. The tension is a constant 30 N and the coefficient of friction is 0.20. Use work and energy to find Paul's speed after being pulled 3.0 m.
The energy used to pump liquids and gases through pipes is a significant fraction of the total energy consumption in the United States. Consider a small volume V of a liquid that has density ρ. Assume that the fluid is nonviscous so that friction with the pipe walls can be neglected. An upward-pushing force from a pump lifts this volume of fluid a height h at constant speed. How much work does the pump do?
A 70 kg human sprinter can accelerate from rest to 10 m/s in 3.0 s. During the same time interval, a 30 kg greyhound can go from rest to 20 m/s. What is the average power output of each? Average power over a time interval ∆t is ∆E/∆t.