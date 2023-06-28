The energy used to pump liquids and gases through pipes is a significant fraction of the total energy consumption in the United States. Consider a small volume V of a liquid that has density p. Assume that the fluid is nonviscous so that friction with the pipe walls can be neglected. (a) An upward-pushing force from a pump lifts this volume of fluid a height h at constant speed. How much work does the pump do?
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Work Done by a Constant Force with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford