FIGURE EX9.20 is the force-versus-position graph for a particle moving along the x-axis. Determine the work done on the particle during each of the three intervals 0–1 m, 1–2 m, and 2–3 m.
A particle moving on the x-axis experiences a force given by Fx = qx², where q is a constant. How much work is done on the particle as it moves from x = 0 to x = d?
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Key Concepts
Work Done by a Force
Integration in Physics
Variable Force
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