Astronomers using a 2.0-m-diameter telescope observe a distant supernova - an exploding star. The telescope's detector records 9.1 x 10-11 J of light energy during the first 10 s. It's known that this type of supernova has a visible-light power output of 5.0 x 1037 W for the first 10 s of the explosion. How distant is the supernova? Give your answer in light years, where one light year is the distance light travels in one year. The speed of light is 3.0 x 108 m/s.
A Porsche 944 Turbo has a rated engine power of 217 hp. 30% of the power is lost in the engine and the drive train, and 70% reaches the wheels. The total mass of the car and driver is 1480 kg, and two-thirds of the weight is over the drive wheels. If the Porsche accelerates at amax, what is its speed when it reaches maximum power output?
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Key Concepts
Power and Work
Acceleration
Weight Distribution
When you ride a bicycle at constant speed, nearly all the energy you expend goes into the work you do against the drag force of the air. Model a cyclist as having cross-section area 0.45 m² and, because the human body is not aerodynamically shaped, a drag coefficient of 0.90. Use 1.2 kg/m³ as the density of air at room temperature. The food calorie is equivalent to 4190 J. How many calories does the cyclist burn if he rides over level ground at 7.3 m/s for 1 h?
When you ride a bicycle at constant speed, nearly all the energy you expend goes into the work you do against the drag force of the air. Model a cyclist as having cross-section area 0.45 m² and, because the human body is not aerodynamically shaped, a drag coefficient of 0.90. Use 1.2 kg/m³ as the density of air at room temperature. Metabolic power is the rate at which your body 'burns' fuel to power your activities. For many activities, your body is roughly 25% efficient at converting the chemical energy of food into mechanical energy. What is the cyclist's metabolic power while cycling at 7.3 m/s?
A Porsche 944 Turbo has a rated engine power of 217 hp. 30% of the power is lost in the engine and the drive train, and 70% reaches the wheels. The total mass of the car and driver is 1480 kg, and two-thirds of the weight is over the drive wheels. How long does it take the Porsche to reach the maximum power output?
A farmer uses a tractor to pull a 150 kg bale of hay up a 15° incline to the barn at a steady 5.0 km/h. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the bale and the ramp is 0.45. What is the tractor's power output?
A Porsche 944 Turbo has a rated engine power of 217 hp. 30% of the power is lost in the engine and the drive train, and 70% reaches the wheels. The total mass of the car and driver is 1480 kg, and two-thirds of the weight is over the drive wheels. What is the maximum acceleration of the Porsche on a concrete surface where μs = 1.00? Hint: What force pushes the car forward?