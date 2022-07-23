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Ch 09: Work and Kinetic Energy
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 09: Work and Kinetic EnergyProblem 62c
Chapter 9, Problem 62c

When you ride a bicycle at constant speed, nearly all the energy you expend goes into the work you do against the drag force of the air. Model a cyclist as having cross-section area 0.45 m² and, because the human body is not aerodynamically shaped, a drag coefficient of 0.90. Use 1.2 kg/m³ as the density of air at room temperature. The food calorie is equivalent to 4190 J. How many calories does the cyclist burn if he rides over level ground at 7.3 m/s for 1 h?

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Step 1: Start by calculating the drag force experienced by the cyclist using the drag force formula: \( F_d = \frac{1}{2} C_d \rho A v^2 \), where \( C_d \) is the drag coefficient, \( \rho \) is the air density, \( A \) is the cross-sectional area, and \( v \) is the velocity of the cyclist.
Step 2: Substitute the given values into the drag force formula: \( C_d = 0.90 \), \( \rho = 1.2 \ \text{kg/m}^3 \), \( A = 0.45 \ \text{m}^2 \), and \( v = 7.3 \ \text{m/s} \). This will give you the drag force \( F_d \).
Step 3: Calculate the power required to overcome the drag force using the formula: \( P = F_d \cdot v \), where \( F_d \) is the drag force and \( v \) is the velocity of the cyclist.
Step 4: Determine the total energy expended by the cyclist over 1 hour by multiplying the power \( P \) by the time \( t \) in seconds. Since 1 hour is 3600 seconds, the total energy is \( E = P \cdot t \).
Step 5: Convert the total energy from joules to food calories using the conversion factor: \( 1 \ \text{food calorie} = 4190 \ \text{J} \). Divide the total energy \( E \) by 4190 to find the number of calories burned by the cyclist.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Drag Force

The drag force is the resistance experienced by an object moving through a fluid, such as air. It is influenced by the object's speed, cross-sectional area, and drag coefficient. The formula for drag force (F_d) is F_d = 0.5 * C_d * A * ρ * v², where C_d is the drag coefficient, A is the cross-sectional area, ρ is the fluid density, and v is the velocity. Understanding drag force is crucial for calculating the energy required to overcome it while cycling.
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Work and Energy

Work is defined as the energy transferred when a force is applied over a distance. In the context of cycling, the work done against drag force translates into energy expenditure. The relationship between work (W), force (F), and distance (d) is given by W = F * d. This concept is essential for determining how much energy the cyclist uses to maintain a constant speed against the drag force over a specific distance.
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Caloric Energy Conversion

Caloric energy conversion refers to the process of converting energy expenditure into food calories. One food calorie is equivalent to 4190 joules. To find out how many calories a cyclist burns, one must calculate the total work done against drag force and then convert that energy from joules to calories using the conversion factor. This concept is vital for understanding the relationship between physical activity and energy consumption.
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Textbook Question

When you ride a bicycle at constant speed, nearly all the energy you expend goes into the work you do against the drag force of the air. Model a cyclist as having cross-section area 0.45 m² and, because the human body is not aerodynamically shaped, a drag coefficient of 0.90. Use 1.2 kg/m³ as the density of air at room temperature. Metabolic power is the rate at which your body 'burns' fuel to power your activities. For many activities, your body is roughly 25% efficient at converting the chemical energy of food into mechanical energy. What is the cyclist's metabolic power while cycling at 7.3 m/s?

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Textbook Question

A Porsche 944 Turbo has a rated engine power of 217 hp. 30% of the power is lost in the engine and the drive train, and 70% reaches the wheels. The total mass of the car and driver is 1480 kg, and two-thirds of the weight is over the drive wheels. How long does it take the Porsche to reach the maximum power output?

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Textbook Question

A 90 kg firefighter needs to climb the stairs of a 20-m-tall building while carrying a 40 kg backpack filled with gear. How much power does he need to reach the top in 55 s?

1959
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Textbook Question

A Porsche 944 Turbo has a rated engine power of 217 hp. 30% of the power is lost in the engine and the drive train, and 70% reaches the wheels. The total mass of the car and driver is 1480 kg, and two-thirds of the weight is over the drive wheels. If the Porsche accelerates at amax, what is its speed when it reaches maximum power output?

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Textbook Question

A hydroelectric power plant uses spinning turbines to transform the kinetic energy of moving water into electric energy with 80% efficiency. That is, 80% of the kinetic energy becomes electric energy. A small hydroelectric plant at the base of a dam generates 50 MW of electric power when the falling water has a speed of 18 m/s. What is the water flow rate - kilograms of water per second - through the turbines?

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Textbook Question

A Porsche 944 Turbo has a rated engine power of 217 hp. 30% of the power is lost in the engine and the drive train, and 70% reaches the wheels. The total mass of the car and driver is 1480 kg, and two-thirds of the weight is over the drive wheels. What is the maximum acceleration of the Porsche on a concrete surface where μs = 1.00? Hint: What force pushes the car forward?

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