Doug uses a 25 N horizontal force to push a 5.0 kg crate up a 2.0-m-high, 20° frictionless slope. What is the speed of the crate at the top of the slope?
The energy used to pump liquids and gases through pipes is a significant fraction of the total energy consumption in the United States. Consider a small volume V of a liquid that has density ρ. Assume that the fluid is nonviscous so that friction with the pipe walls can be neglected. An upward-pushing force from a pump lifts this volume of fluid a height h at constant speed. How much work does the pump do?
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Key Concepts
Work
Density
Nonviscous Fluid
How much work does an elevator motor do to lift a 1000 kg elevator a height of 100 m? How much power must the motor supply to do this in 50 s at constant speed?
A 150 g particle at x = 0 is moving at 2.00 m/s in the + x - direction. As it moves, it experiences a force given by Fₓ = (0.250 N) sin (x/2.00 m). What is the particle's speed when it reaches x = 3.14 m?
A 1000 kg elevator accelerates upward at 1.0 m/s² for 10 m, starting from rest. How much work does the tension in the elevator cable do on the elevator?
How much work does an elevator motor do to lift a 1000 kg elevator a height of 100 m?
A 70 kg human sprinter can accelerate from rest to 10 m/s in 3.0 s. During the same time interval, a 30 kg greyhound can go from rest to 20 m/s. What is the average power output of each? Average power over a time interval ∆t is ∆E/∆t.