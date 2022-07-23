Kinetic and Potential Energy

Kinetic energy is the energy of an object due to its motion, calculated as KE = 1/2 mv², where m is mass and v is velocity. Potential energy, on the other hand, is the stored energy based on an object's position in a force field, such as gravitational or elastic potential energy. The conservation of mechanical energy principle states that the total mechanical energy (kinetic + potential) remains constant in a conservative system, allowing us to find the turning point of the particle.