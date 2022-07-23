Equilibrium Position and Stability

The equilibrium position, where the net force acting on an object is zero, is crucial for understanding the behavior of systems like the sprong. In this scenario, xeq = 0 m is the point of equilibrium. The stability of this position can be analyzed by examining the potential energy curve; if the potential energy increases as the position moves away from xeq, the equilibrium is stable, indicating that the sprong will return to this position when disturbed.