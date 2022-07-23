A system in which only one particle moves has the potential energy shown in FIGURE EX10.31. What is the x-component of the force on the particle at x = 5, 15, and 25 cm?
A particle moves from A to D in FIGURE EX10.36 while experiencing force F = (6i + 8j) N. How much work does the force do if the particle follows path ACD. Is this a conservative force? Explain.
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Key Concepts
Work Done by a Force
Path Dependence of Work
Conservative Forces
A particle moving along the y-axis is in a system with potential energy U = 4y3 J, where y is in m. What is the y-component of the force on the particle at y = 0 m, 1 m, and 2 m?
A particle moving along the x-axis is in a system that has potential energy U = x3 - 3x J, where x is in m. For each, is it a point of stable or unstable equilibrium?
A 50 g mass is attached to a light, rigid, 75-cm-long rod. The other end of the rod is pivoted so that the mass can rotate in a vertical circle. What speed does the mass need at the bottom of the circle to barely make it over the top of the circle?
How much work is done by the environment in the process shown in FIGURE EX10.39? Is energy transferred from the environment to the system or from the system to the environment?
A cable with 20.0 N of tension pulls straight up on a 1.50 kg block that is initially at rest. What is the block's speed after being lifted 2.00 m? Solve this problem using work and energy.