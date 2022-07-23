FIGURE EX10.28 shows the potential-energy diagram for a 500 g particle as it moves along the x-axis. Suppose the particle's mechanical energy is 12 J. Where are the particle's turning points?
A system in which only one particle moves has the potential energy shown in FIGURE EX10.31. What is the x-component of the force on the particle at x = 5, 15, and 25 cm?
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Key Concepts
Potential Energy (U)
Force and Potential Energy Relationship
Equilibrium Points
A particle moves from A to D in FIGURE EX10.36 while experiencing force F = (6i + 8j) N. How much work does the force do if the particle follows path ACD. Is this a conservative force? Explain.
In FIGURE EX10.27, what is the maximum speed of a 2.0 g particle that oscillates between x = 2.0 mm and x = 8.0 mm
A particle moving along the y-axis is in a system with potential energy U = 4y3 J, where y is in m. What is the y-component of the force on the particle at y = 0 m, 1 m, and 2 m?
A particle moving along the x-axis is in a system that has potential energy U = x3 - 3x J, where x is in m. For each, is it a point of stable or unstable equilibrium?
In FIGURE EX10.28, what is the maximum speed a 200 g particle could have at x = 2.0 m and never reach x = 6.0 m?