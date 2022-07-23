FIGURE EX10.28 shows the potential-energy diagram for a 500 g particle as it moves along the x-axis. Suppose the particle's mechanical energy is 12 J. Where are the particle's turning points?
In FIGURE EX10.26, What minimum speed does a 100 g particle need at point B to reach point A?
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Key Concepts
Potential Energy
Conservation of Energy
Kinetic Energy
In FIGURE EX10.27, what is the maximum speed of a 2.0 g particle that oscillates between x = 2.0 mm and x = 8.0 mm
The elastic energy stored in your tendons can contribute up to 35% of your energy needs when running. Sports scientists find that (on average) the knee extensor tendons in sprinters stretch 41 mm while those of nonathletes stretch only 33 mm. The spring constant of the tendon is the same for both groups, 33 N/mm. What is the difference in maximum stored energy between the sprinters and the nonathletes?
FIGURE EX10.24 is the potential-energy diagram for a 500 g particle that is released from rest at A. What are the particle's speeds at B, C, and D?
In FIGURE EX10.28, what is the maximum speed a 200 g particle could have at x = 2.0 m and never reach x = 6.0 m?
FIGURE EX10.25 is the potential-energy diagram for a 20 g particle that is released from rest at x = 1.0 m. What is the particle's maximum speed? At what position does it have this speed?