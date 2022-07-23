Kinetic Energy (KE)

Kinetic energy is the energy of an object due to its motion, calculated using the formula KE = 1/2 mv², where m is mass and v is velocity. In this problem, the maximum speed of the particle at x = 2.0 m can be determined by considering the potential energy at that point and ensuring that the particle has enough kinetic energy to not reach x = 6.0 m, where the potential energy is higher.