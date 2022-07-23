A sled starts from rest at the top of the frictionless, hemispherical, snow-covered hill shown in FIGURE P10.56. a. Find an expression for the sled's speed when it is at angle ϕ .
CALC A 2.6 kg block is attached to a horizontal rope that exerts a variable force Fx = (20 − 5x) N, where x is in m. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the block and the floor is 0.25. Initially the block is at rest at x = 0 m. What is the block's speed when it has been pulled to x = 4.0 m?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Work-Energy Principle
Frictional Force
A 1.0 kg mass that can move along the x-axis experiences the potential energy U = (x²−x) J, where x is in m. The mass has velocity vx = 3.0 m/s at position x = 1.0 m. At what position has it slowed to 1.0 m/s?
A system has potential energy as a particle moves over the range . For each, is it a point of stable or unstable equilibrium?
The spring shown in FIGURE P10.54 is compressed 50 cm and used to launch a 100 kg physics student. The track is frictionless until it starts up the incline. The student's coefficient of kinetic friction on the 30° incline is 0.15. What is the student's speed just after losing contact with the spring?
<Image>
FIGURE 10.23 showed the potential-energy curve for the O2 molecule. Consider a molecule with the energy E1 shown in the figure. a. What is the maximum speed of an oxygen atom as it oscillates back and forth? Don't forget that the kinetic energy is the total kinetic energy of the system. The mass of an oxygen atom is 16 u, where 1u=1 atomic mass unit =1.66×10−27 kg .
A 100 g particle experiences the one-dimensional, conservative force Fx shown in FIGURE P10.60. Let the zero of potential energy be at x = 0 m . What is the potential energy at x = 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, and 4.0 m? Hint: Use the definition of potential energy and the geometric interpretation of work.