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Ch 10: Interactions and Potential Energy
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 10: Interactions and Potential EnergyProblem 65c
Chapter 10, Problem 65c

CALC An object moving in the xy-plane is subjected to the force F=(2xyi^+x2j^)N\(\vec{F}\) = (2xy\,\(\hat{i}\) + x^2\,\(\hat{j}\))\,\(\text{N}\), where x and y are in m. Is this a conservative force?

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To determine if the force is conservative, we need to check if the curl of the force vector field is zero. The curl of a vector field **F** = (Fₓ î + Fᵧ ĵ + F𝓏 k̂) is given by: ∇ × **F** = (∂F𝓏/∂y - ∂Fᵧ/∂z) î + (∂Fₓ/∂z - ∂F𝓏/∂x) ĵ + (∂Fᵧ/∂x - ∂Fₓ/∂y) k̂.
In this problem, the force vector is **F** = (2xy î + x² ĵ). Since there is no k̂ component (F𝓏 = 0), the curl simplifies to: ∇ × **F** = (∂Fᵧ/∂x - ∂Fₓ/∂y) k̂.
Compute the partial derivatives: ∂Fᵧ/∂x = ∂(x²)/∂x = 2x, and ∂Fₓ/∂y = ∂(2xy)/∂y = 2x.
Compare the results: ∂Fᵧ/∂x = 2x and ∂Fₓ/∂y = 2x. Since these are equal, the curl of the force is zero: ∇ × **F** = 0.
Since the curl of the force is zero, the force is conservative. This means that the work done by the force depends only on the initial and final positions, not on the path taken.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conservative Forces

A conservative force is one where the work done by the force on an object moving between two points is independent of the path taken. This means that the work done in moving an object around a closed loop is zero. Examples include gravitational and electrostatic forces. To determine if a force is conservative, one can check if it can be expressed as the gradient of a potential energy function.
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Vector Fields

A vector field assigns a vector to every point in a space, representing quantities that have both magnitude and direction. In this context, the force F is a vector field defined in the xy-plane, where each point (x, y) has a corresponding force vector. Understanding vector fields is crucial for analyzing forces acting on objects in physics, particularly in determining their behavior under various conditions.
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Curl of a Vector Field

The curl of a vector field is a measure of the rotation of the field at a point and is calculated using a specific mathematical operation. For a force to be conservative, its curl must be zero everywhere in the region of interest. In this case, calculating the curl of the given force vector F will help determine if it is conservative, as a non-zero curl indicates the presence of rotational effects.
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Related Practice
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Textbook Question

CALC The potential energy for a particle that can move along the x-axis is U = Ax2 + B sin(πx/L), where A, B, and L are constants. What is the force on the particle at (a) x = 0, (b) x = L/2, and (c) x = L?

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Textbook Question

CALC An object moving in the xy-plane is subjected to the force F=(2xyi^+x2j^)N\(\vec{F}\) = (2xy\,\(\hat{i}\) + x^2\,\(\hat{j}\))\,\(\text{N}\), where x and y are in m. The particle moves from the origin to the point with coordinates (a, b) by moving first along the x-axis to (a, 0), then parallel to the y-axis. How much work does the force do?

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Textbook Question

A clever engineer designs a 'sprong' that obeys the force law Fx=−q(x−xeq)³ , where xeq is the equilibrium position of the end of the sprong and q is the sprong constant. For simplicity, we'll let xeq = 0 m .Then Fx = −qx³. Find an expression for the potential energy of a stretched or compressed sprong.

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