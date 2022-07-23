Potential Energy

Potential energy is the energy stored in an object due to its position in a gravitational field. In the context of a hydroelectric dam, the potential energy of water is determined by its height above the turbine. The formula for gravitational potential energy is PE = mgh, where m is mass, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and h is the height. This energy is converted into kinetic energy as the water falls, which is then used to spin the turbine.