The elastic energy stored in your tendons can contribute up to 35% of your energy needs when running. Sports scientists find that (on average) the knee extensor tendons in sprinters stretch 41 mm while those of nonathletes stretch only 33 mm. The spring constant of the tendon is the same for both groups, 33 N/mm. What is the difference in maximum stored energy between the sprinters and the nonathletes?
In a hydroelectric dam, water falls 25 m and then spins a turbine to generate electricity. Suppose the dam is 80% efficient at converting the water's potential energy to electrical energy. How many kilograms of water must pass through the turbines each second to generate 50 MW of electricity? This is a typical value for a small hydroelectric dam.
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Key Concepts
Potential Energy
Efficiency
Power and Energy Conversion
As a 15,000 kg jet plane lands on an aircraft carrier, its tail hook snags a cable to slow it down. The cable is attached to a spring with spring constant 60,000 N/m. If the spring stretches 30 m to stop the plane, what was the plane's landing speed?
The maximum energy a bone can absorb without breaking is surprisingly small. Experimental data show that a leg bone of a healthy, 60 kg human can absorb about 200 J. From what maximum height could a 60 kg person jump and land rigidly upright on both feet without breaking his legs? Assume that all energy is absorbed by the leg bones in a rigid landing.
A 1500 kg car traveling at 10 m/s suddenly runs out of gas while approaching the valley shown in FIGURE EX10.11. The alert driver immediately puts the car in neutral so that it will roll. What will be the car's speed as it coasts into the gas station on the other side of the valley? Ignore rolling friction.
In a hydroelectric dam, water falls 25 m and then spins a turbine to generate electricity. What is of 1.0 kg of water?
A stretched spring stores 2.0 J of energy. How much energy will be stored if the spring is stretched three times as far?