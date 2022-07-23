A pendulum is made by tying a 500 g ball to a 75-cm-long string. The pendulum is pulled 30° to one side, then released. What is the ball's speed at the lowest point of its trajectory?
A 1500 kg car traveling at 10 m/s suddenly runs out of gas while approaching the valley shown in FIGURE EX10.11. The alert driver immediately puts the car in neutral so that it will roll. What will be the car's speed as it coasts into the gas station on the other side of the valley? Ignore rolling friction.
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Energy
Kinetic Energy
Potential Energy
The maximum energy a bone can absorb without breaking is surprisingly small. Experimental data show that a leg bone of a healthy, 60 kg human can absorb about 200 J. From what maximum height could a 60 kg person jump and land rigidly upright on both feet without breaking his legs? Assume that all energy is absorbed by the leg bones in a rigid landing.
In a hydroelectric dam, water falls 25 m and then spins a turbine to generate electricity. Suppose the dam is 80% efficient at converting the water's potential energy to electrical energy. How many kilograms of water must pass through the turbines each second to generate 50 MW of electricity? This is a typical value for a small hydroelectric dam.
A 20 kg child is on a swing that hangs from 3.0-m-long chains. What is her maximum speed if she swings out to a 45° angle?
In a hydroelectric dam, water falls 25 m and then spins a turbine to generate electricity. What is of 1.0 kg of water?