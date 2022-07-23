A 2.0 kg object is moving to the right with a speed of when it experiences the force shown in FIGURE EX11.9. What are the object's speed and direction after the force ends?
A 2.0 kg object is moving to the right with a speed of 1.0 m/s when it experiences the force shown in FIGURE EX11.8. What are the object's speed and direction after the force ends?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Momentum
Kinematics
FIGURE EX11.6 is an incomplete momentum bar chart for a collision that lasts 10 ms. What are the magnitude and direction of the average collision force exerted on the object?
A force in the +x-direction increases linearly from 0 N to 9000 N in 5.0 s, then suddenly ends. What impulse does this force provide?
What is the impulse on a 3.0 kg particle that experiences the force shown in FIGURE EX11.4?
Far in space, where gravity is negligible, a 425 kg rocket traveling at 75 m/s in the +x-direction fires its engines. FIGURE EX11.10 shows the thrust force as a function of time. The mass lost by the rocket during these 30 s is negligible. At what time does the rocket reach its maximum speed? What is the maximum speed?
In FIGURE EX11.5, what value of Fmax gives an impulse of 6.0 N s?