FIGURE EX11.6 is an incomplete momentum bar chart for a collision that lasts 10 ms. What are the magnitude and direction of the average collision force exerted on the object?
A 2.0 kg object is moving to the right with a speed of when it experiences the force shown in FIGURE EX11.9. What are the object's speed and direction after the force ends?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Impulse and Momentum
Graphical Analysis of Force vs. Time
A force in the +x-direction increases linearly from 0 N to 9000 N in 5.0 s, then suddenly ends. What impulse does this force provide?
Far in space, where gravity is negligible, a 425 kg rocket traveling at 75 m/s in the +x-direction fires its engines. FIGURE EX11.10 shows the thrust force as a function of time. The mass lost by the rocket during these 30 s is negligible. At what time does the rocket reach its maximum speed? What is the maximum speed?
In FIGURE EX11.5, what value of Fmax gives an impulse of 6.0 N s?
A 600 g air-track glider collides with a spring at one end of the track. FIGURE EX11.13 shows the glider's velocity and the force exerted on the glider by the spring. How long is the glider in contact with the spring?
A 2.0 kg object is moving to the right with a speed of 1.0 m/s when it experiences the force shown in FIGURE EX11.8. What are the object's speed and direction after the force ends?