Step 1: Begin by applying the principle of conservation of momentum. Since the object was initially at rest, the total momentum before the explosion is zero. After the explosion, the momentum of the two fragments must still sum to zero. Let the mass of the lighter fragment be \( m \), and the mass of the heavier fragment be \( 7m \). If the velocities of the lighter and heavier fragments immediately after the explosion are \( v_1 \) and \( v_2 \), respectively, then \( m v_1 = 7m v_2 \). Solve for \( v_1 \) in terms of \( v_2 \): \( v_1 = 7v_2 \).