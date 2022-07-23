A bullet of mass m is fired into a block of mass M that is at rest. The block, with the bullet embedded, slides distance d across a horizontal surface. The coefficient of kinetic friction is μk .Find an expression for the bullet's speed vbullet.
A 1500 kg weather rocket accelerates upward at 10 m/s². It explodes 2.0 s after liftoff and breaks into two fragments, one twice as massive as the other. Photos reveal that the lighter fragment traveled straight up and reached a maximum height of 530 m. What were the speed and direction of the heavier fragment just after the explosion?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Conservation of Momentum
Kinematics of Projectile Motion
Two 500 g blocks of wood are 2.0 m apart on a frictionless table. A 10 g bullet is fired at 400 m/s toward the blocks. It passes all the way through the first block, then embeds itself in the second block. The speed of the first block immediately afterward is 6.0 m/s . What is the speed of the second block after the bullet stops in it?
An object at rest on a flat, horizontal surface explodes into two fragments, one seven times as massive as the other. The heavier fragment slides 8.2 m before stopping. How far does the lighter fragment slide? Assume that both fragments have the same coefficient of kinetic friction.
A 500 g particle has velocity vx = −5.0 m/s at t = −2 s. Force Fx = (4−t2) N, where t is in s, is exerted on the particle between t = −2 s and t = 2 s. This force increases from 0 N at t = −2 s to 4 N at t = 0 s and then back to 0 N at t = 2 s. What is the particle's velocity at t = 2s?
The stoplight had just changed and a 2000 kg Cadillac had entered the intersection, heading north at 3.0 m/s , when it was struck by a 1000 kg eastbound Volkswagen. The cars stuck together and slid to a halt, leaving skid marks angled 35° north of east. How fast was the Volkswagen going just before the impact?
What is the speed of a 10g bullet that, when fired into a 10kg stationary wood block, causes the block to slide 5.0 cm across a wood table?