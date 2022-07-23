Skip to main content
Ch 12: Rotation of a Rigid Body
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 12: Rotation of a Rigid BodyProblem 67
Chapter 12, Problem 67

A 30-cm-diameter, 1.2 kg solid turntable rotates on a 1.2-cm-diameter, 450 g shaft at a constant 33 rpm. When you hit the stop switch, a brake pad presses against the shaft and brings the turntable to a halt in 15 seconds. How much friction force does the brake pad apply to the shaft?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the moment of inertia of the turntable. The turntable is a solid disk, so its moment of inertia is given by the formula: I=12MR2, where M is the mass of the turntable and R is its radius. Convert the diameter to radius and use the given mass to compute the moment of inertia.
Step 2: Calculate the moment of inertia of the shaft. The shaft is also a solid cylinder, so its moment of inertia is given by the formula: I=12MR2. Use the given diameter to find the radius and the mass of the shaft to compute its moment of inertia.
Step 3: Determine the total moment of inertia of the system. Add the moment of inertia of the turntable and the shaft together: I=Iturntable+Ishaft.
Step 4: Calculate the angular deceleration. The turntable slows down from an initial angular velocity of 33 rpm to 0 rpm in 15 seconds. Convert the angular velocity from rpm to rad/s using the conversion factor (2π) and divide by 60. Then use the formula for angular deceleration: α=Δωt, where Δω is the change in angular velocity and t is the time.
Step 5: Calculate the friction force. The torque due to friction is related to the angular deceleration by the formula: τ=Iα. The torque is also related to the friction force by the formula: τ=FfrictionR, where R is the radius of the shaft. Combine these equations to solve for the friction force: Ffriction=IαR.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
10m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Torque

Torque is a measure of the rotational force applied to an object, calculated as the product of the force and the distance from the pivot point (lever arm). In this scenario, the brake pad applies a torque to the shaft, which is responsible for decelerating the turntable. Understanding torque is essential for analyzing how forces affect rotational motion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:55
Net Torque & Sign of Torque

Moment of Inertia

Moment of inertia quantifies an object's resistance to changes in its rotational motion, depending on its mass distribution relative to the axis of rotation. For the turntable and shaft, calculating the moment of inertia is crucial to determine how much torque is needed to stop the turntable. It plays a key role in the dynamics of rotating systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:47
Intro to Moment of Inertia

Friction Force

Friction force is the resistance encountered when one surface moves over another, and it is essential for stopping motion. In this case, the brake pad generates a friction force against the shaft to bring the turntable to a halt. The magnitude of this force can be calculated using the torque and the radius of the shaft, illustrating the relationship between linear and rotational dynamics.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:11
Static Friction & Equilibrium
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Blocks of mass m1 and m2 are connected by a massless string that passes over the pulley in FIGURE P12.64. The pulley turns on frictionless bearings. Mass m1 slides on a horizontal, frictionless surface. Mass m2 is released while the blocks are at rest. Suppose the pulley has mass mp and radius R. Find the acceleration of m1 and the tensions in the upper and lower portions of the string. Verify that your answers agree with part a if you set mp = 0.

185
views
Textbook Question

The 2.0 kg, 30-cm-diameter disk in FIGURE P12.65 is spinning at 300 rpm. How much friction force must the brake apply to the rim to bring the disk to a halt in 3.0 s?

1629
views
Textbook Question

The 5.0 kg, 60-cm-diameter disk in FIGURE P12.71 rotates on an axle passing through one edge. The axle is parallel to the floor. The cylinder is held with the center of mass at the same height as the axle, then released. What is the cylinder's angular velocity when it is directly below the axle?

437
views
Textbook Question

A 750 g disk and a 760 g ring, both 15 cm in diameter, are rolling along a horizontal surface at 1.5 m/s when they encounter a 15° slope. How far up the slope does each travel before rolling back down?

2376
views
Textbook Question

Your engineering team has been assigned the task of measuring the properties of a new jet-engine turbine. You've previously determined that the turbine's moment of inertia is 2.6 kg m2. The next job is to measure the frictional torque of the bearings. Your plan is to run the turbine up to a predetermined rotation speed, cut the power, and time how long it takes the turbine to reduce its rotation speed by 50%. Your data are given in the table. Draw an appropriate graph of the data and, from the slope of the best-fit line, determine the frictional torque.

1333
views
Textbook Question

Flywheels are large, massive wheels used to store energy. They can be spun up slowly, then the wheel's energy can be released quickly to accomplish a task that demands high power. An industrial flywheel has a 1.5 m diameter and a mass of 250 kg. Its maximum angular velocity is 1200 rpm. How much energy is stored in the flywheel?

2047
views