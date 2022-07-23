Blocks of mass m 1 and m 2 are connected by a massless string that passes over the pulley in FIGURE P12.64. The pulley turns on frictionless bearings. Mass m 1 slides on a horizontal, frictionless surface. Mass m 2 is released while the blocks are at rest. Suppose the pulley has mass m p and radius R. Find the acceleration of m 1 and the tensions in the upper and lower portions of the string. Verify that your answers agree with part a if you set m p = 0.