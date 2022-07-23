Gravitational Potential Energy

Gravitational potential energy (U) in a two-body system is the energy associated with the gravitational interaction between the two masses. It is given by the formula U = -G(m1*m2)/r, where G is the gravitational constant, m1 and m2 are the masses of the two objects, and r is the distance between their centers. A negative value indicates that the gravitational force is attractive, and the energy decreases as the objects come closer.