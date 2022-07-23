Gravitational Acceleration

Gravitational acceleration is the acceleration experienced by an object due to the gravitational force exerted by a massive body, such as a planet. It is typically denoted by 'g' and varies depending on the mass of the planet and the distance from its center. On Earth, this value is approximately 9.81 m/s², but it can be different on other planets, as indicated in the question where the acceleration is one-fourth that of Earth's.