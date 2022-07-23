Step 1: Understand the relationship between pressure, depth, and density. The pressure at the bottom of the vat is due to the weight of the liquid above it. The formula for pressure at a depth in a liquid is given by: P = P atm + ρ g h , where P is the total pressure, P atm is atmospheric pressure, ρ is the density of the liquid, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and h is the depth of the liquid.