Hydrostatic Pressure

Hydrostatic pressure is the pressure exerted by a fluid at equilibrium due to the force of gravity. It increases with depth in a fluid, calculated using the formula P = ρgh, where P is pressure, ρ is the fluid density, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and h is the depth. In the ocean, the density of seawater is approximately 1025 kg/m³, which is essential for calculating the pressure at significant depths.