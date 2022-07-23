A 2.0 mL syringe has an inner diameter of 6.0 mm, a needle inner diameter of 0.25 mm, and a plunger pad diameter (where you place your finger) of 1.2 cm. A nurse uses the syringe to inject medicine into a patient whose blood pressure is 140/100. The nurse empties the syringe in 2.0 s. What is the flow speed of the medicine through the needle?
A 5.0-m-diameter solid aluminum sphere is launched into space. By how much does its diameter increase? Give your answer in μm.
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Key Concepts
Thermal Expansion
Coefficient of Linear Expansion
Conversion of Units
A friend asks you how much pressure is in your car tires. You know that the tire manufacturer recommends 30 psi, but it's been a while since you've checked. You can't find a tire gauge in the car, but you do find the owner's manual and a ruler. Fortunately, you've just finished taking physics, so you tell your friend, 'I don't know, but I can figure it out.' From the owner's manual you find that the car's mass is 1500 kg. It seems reasonable to assume that each tire supports one-fourth of the weight. With the ruler you find that the tires are 15 cm wide and the flattened segment of the tire in contact with the road is 13 cm long. What answer—in psi—will you give your friend?
An unknown liquid flows smoothly through a 6.0-mm-diameter horizontal tube where the pressure gradient is 600 Pa/m. Then the tube diameter gradually shrinks to 3.0 mm. What is the pressure gradient in this narrower portion of the tube?
A 55 kg cheerleader uses an oil-filled hydraulic lift to hold four 110 kg football players at a height of 1.0 m. If her piston is 16 cm in diameter, what is the diameter of the football players' piston?
A 2.0 mL syringe has an inner diameter of 6.0 mm, a needle inner diameter of 0.25 mm, and a plunger pad diameter (where you place your finger) of 1.2 cm. A nurse uses the syringe to inject medicine into a patient whose blood pressure is 140/100. What is the minimum force the nurse needs to apply to the syringe?
When a second student joins the first, the piston sinks. What is the second student's mass?