A 5.0-m-diameter solid aluminum sphere is launched into space. By how much does its diameter increase? Give your answer in μm.
A 2.0 mL syringe has an inner diameter of 6.0 mm, a needle inner diameter of 0.25 mm, and a plunger pad diameter (where you place your finger) of 1.2 cm. A nurse uses the syringe to inject medicine into a patient whose blood pressure is 140/100. The nurse empties the syringe in 2.0 s. What is the flow speed of the medicine through the needle?
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Key Concepts
Flow Rate
Continuity Equation
Cross-Sectional Area
Styrofoam has a density of 150 kg/m³. What is the maximum mass that can hang without sinking from a 50-cm-diameter Styrofoam sphere in water? Assume the volume of the mass is negligible compared to that of the sphere.
A friend asks you how much pressure is in your car tires. You know that the tire manufacturer recommends 30 psi, but it's been a while since you've checked. You can't find a tire gauge in the car, but you do find the owner's manual and a ruler. Fortunately, you've just finished taking physics, so you tell your friend, 'I don't know, but I can figure it out.' From the owner's manual you find that the car's mass is 1500 kg. It seems reasonable to assume that each tire supports one-fourth of the weight. With the ruler you find that the tires are 15 cm wide and the flattened segment of the tire in contact with the road is 13 cm long. What answer—in psi—will you give your friend?
An unknown liquid flows smoothly through a 6.0-mm-diameter horizontal tube where the pressure gradient is 600 Pa/m. Then the tube diameter gradually shrinks to 3.0 mm. What is the pressure gradient in this narrower portion of the tube?
What does the top pressure gauge read in FIGURE EX14.28?
A 2.0 mL syringe has an inner diameter of 6.0 mm, a needle inner diameter of 0.25 mm, and a plunger pad diameter (where you place your finger) of 1.2 cm. A nurse uses the syringe to inject medicine into a patient whose blood pressure is 140/100. What is the minimum force the nurse needs to apply to the syringe?