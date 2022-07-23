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Ch 14: Fluids and Elasticity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 14: Fluids and ElasticityProblem 57b
Chapter 14, Problem 57b

A pressure gauge reads 50 kPa as water flows at 10.0 m/s through a 16.8-cm-diameter horizontal pipe. What is the reading of a pressure gauge after the pipe has expanded to 20.0 cm in diameter?

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Start by identifying the principle governing the problem: Bernoulli's equation, which relates pressure, velocity, and height in a fluid flow. Since the pipe is horizontal, the height term cancels out.
Write Bernoulli's equation for the two points in the pipe: \( P_1 + \frac{1}{2} \rho v_1^2 = P_2 + \frac{1}{2} \rho v_2^2 \), where \( P_1 \) and \( P_2 \) are pressures, \( v_1 \) and \( v_2 \) are velocities, and \( \rho \) is the density of water.
Use the continuity equation to relate the velocities at the two points: \( A_1 v_1 = A_2 v_2 \), where \( A_1 \) and \( A_2 \) are the cross-sectional areas of the pipe at the two points. Calculate \( A_1 \) and \( A_2 \) using \( A = \pi r^2 \), where \( r \) is the radius of the pipe.
Solve the continuity equation for \( v_2 \): \( v_2 = \frac{A_1}{A_2} v_1 \). Substitute the values of \( A_1 \), \( A_2 \), and \( v_1 \) to find \( v_2 \).
Substitute \( v_1 \) and \( v_2 \) into Bernoulli's equation to solve for \( P_2 \): \( P_2 = P_1 + \frac{1}{2} \rho (v_1^2 - v_2^2) \). Use the given \( P_1 \), \( v_1 \), and the calculated \( v_2 \) to find the new pressure reading.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bernoulli's Principle

Bernoulli's Principle states that in a flowing fluid, an increase in the fluid's speed occurs simultaneously with a decrease in pressure or potential energy. This principle is fundamental in understanding how fluid dynamics work, particularly in varying cross-sectional areas of pipes, where the velocity and pressure of the fluid are inversely related.
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Continuity Equation

The Continuity Equation is a fundamental principle in fluid dynamics that asserts that the mass flow rate must remain constant from one cross-section of a pipe to another. For incompressible fluids, this means that the product of the cross-sectional area and the fluid velocity is constant, allowing us to relate the velocities and diameters of the pipe at different points.
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Pressure Measurement in Fluids

Pressure in fluids is defined as the force exerted per unit area and can vary with changes in fluid velocity and pipe diameter. In the context of a pressure gauge, it measures the static pressure of the fluid, which can be influenced by factors such as flow speed and pipe geometry, making it essential to apply Bernoulli's Principle and the Continuity Equation to determine pressure changes in the system.
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