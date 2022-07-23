Water from a vertical pipe emerges as a 10-cm-diameter cylinder and falls straight down 7.5 m into a bucket. The water exits the pipe with a speed of 2.0 m/s. What is the diameter of the column of water as it hits the bucket?
A pressure gauge reads 50 kPa as water flows at 10.0 m/s through a 16.8-cm-diameter horizontal pipe. What is the reading of a pressure gauge after the pipe has expanded to 20.0 cm in diameter?
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Key Concepts
Bernoulli's Principle
Continuity Equation
Pressure Measurement in Fluids
One day when you come into physics lab you find several plastic hemispheres floating like boats in a tank of fresh water. Each lab group is challenged to determine the heaviest rock that can be placed in the bottom of a plastic boat without sinking it. You get one try. Sinking the boat gets you no points, and the maximum number of points goes to the group that can place the heaviest rock without sinking. You begin by measuring one of the hemispheres, finding that it has a mass of 21 g and a diameter of 8.0 cm. What is the mass of the heaviest rock that, in perfectly still water, won't sink the plastic boat?
A nonviscous liquid of density p flows at speed v₀ through a horizontal pipe that expands smoothly from diameter d₀ to a larger diameter d₁. The pressure in the narrower section is p₀. Find an expression for the pressure p₁ in the wider section.
A tree loses water to the air by the process of transpiration at the rate of 110 g/h. This water is replaced by the upward flow of sap through vessels in the trunk. If the trunk contains 2000 vessels, each 100 μm in diameter, what is the upward speed in mm/s of the sap in each vessel? The density of tree sap is 1040 kg/m³.
A nuclear power plant draws 3.0 x 106 L/min of cooling water from the ocean. If the water is drawn in through two parallel, 3.0-m-diameter pipes, what is the water speed in each pipe?
A hurricane wind blows across a 6.0 m x 15.0 m flat roof at a speed of 130 km/h. What is the pressure difference?