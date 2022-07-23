Step 4: Relate the cross-sectional areas at the pipe and the bucket using the continuity equation \( A_1 v_1 = A_2 v_2 \). Here, \( A_1 \) is the area of the water column at the pipe, \( v_1 \) is the velocity at the pipe, \( A_2 \) is the area of the water column at the bucket, and \( v_2 \) is the velocity at the bucket.