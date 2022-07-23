Air flows through the tube shown in FIGURE P14.62 at a rate of 1200 cm³/s. Assume that air is an ideal fluid. What is the height h of mercury in the right side of the U-tube?
Water from a vertical pipe emerges as a 10-cm-diameter cylinder and falls straight down 7.5 m into a bucket. The water exits the pipe with a speed of 2.0 m/s. What is the diameter of the column of water as it hits the bucket?
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Key Concepts
Continuity Equation
Bernoulli's Principle
Kinematic Equations of Motion
A pressure gauge reads 50 kPa as water flows at 10.0 m/s through a 16.8-cm-diameter horizontal pipe. What is the reading of a pressure gauge after the pipe has expanded to 20.0 cm in diameter?
A nonviscous liquid of density p flows at speed v₀ through a horizontal pipe that expands smoothly from diameter d₀ to a larger diameter d₁. The pressure in the narrower section is p₀. Find an expression for the pressure p₁ in the wider section.
Air flows through the tube shown in FIGURE P14.63. Assume that air is an ideal fluid. What is the volume flow rate?
A tree loses water to the air by the process of transpiration at the rate of 110 g/h. This water is replaced by the upward flow of sap through vessels in the trunk. If the trunk contains 2000 vessels, each 100 μm in diameter, what is the upward speed in mm/s of the sap in each vessel? The density of tree sap is 1040 kg/m³.
A hurricane wind blows across a 6.0 m x 15.0 m flat roof at a speed of 130 km/h. What is the pressure difference?