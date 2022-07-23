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Ch 14: Fluids and Elasticity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 14: Fluids and ElasticityProblem 48b
Chapter 14, Problem 48b

It's possible to use the ideal-gas law to show that the density of the earth's atmosphere decreases exponentially with height. That is, ρ = ρ₀ exp (-z/z₀), where z is the height above sea level, ρ₀ is the density at sea level (you can use the Table 14.1 value), and z₀ is called the scale height of the atmosphere. What is the density of the air in Denver, at an elevation of 1600 m? What percent of sea-level density is this?

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Step 1: Recall the given formula for the density of the atmosphere as a function of height: p = p₀ exp(-z/z₀). Here, p₀ is the density at sea level, z is the height above sea level, and z₀ is the scale height of the atmosphere.
Step 2: Look up the value of p₀, the density of air at sea level, from Table 14.1. This value is typically given as approximately 1.29 \, \(\text{kg/m}\)^3.
Step 3: Determine the scale height z₀. The scale height is a constant that depends on the temperature and composition of the atmosphere. For Earth's atmosphere, z₀ is approximately 8,400 \, \(\text{m}\).
Step 4: Substitute the elevation of Denver, z = 1600 \, \(\text{m}\), along with the values of p₀ and z₀, into the formula p = p₀ exp(-z/z₀) to calculate the density of air in Denver.
Step 5: To find the percentage of sea-level density, divide the calculated density of air in Denver by p₀ and multiply by 100. This will give the percentage of sea-level density at Denver's elevation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in thermodynamics that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law helps in understanding how gases behave under different conditions and is essential for deriving the relationship between atmospheric pressure and density.
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Exponential Decay

Exponential decay describes a process where a quantity decreases at a rate proportional to its current value. In the context of the atmosphere, the density of air decreases exponentially with height, which can be mathematically represented as p = p₀ exp(─z/z₀). This concept is crucial for understanding how atmospheric pressure and density change with altitude, leading to lower air density at higher elevations.
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Scale Height

Scale height (z₀) is a measure of the rate at which the atmospheric pressure decreases with height. It is defined as the height over which the pressure decreases by a factor of e (approximately 2.718). The scale height varies with temperature and composition of the atmosphere, and it is a key parameter in calculating how density changes with altitude, particularly in applications like determining air density in locations such as Denver.
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