An aquarium of length L, width (front to back) W, and depth D is filled to the top with liquid of density ρ. Find an expression for the force of the liquid on the front window of the aquarium.
It's possible to use the ideal-gas law to show that the density of the earth's atmosphere decreases exponentially with height. That is, ρ = ρ₀ exp (-z/z₀), where z is the height above sea level, ρ₀ is the density at sea level (you can use the Table 14.1 value), and z₀ is called the scale height of the atmosphere. What is the density of the air in Denver, at an elevation of 1600 m? What percent of sea-level density is this?
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Exponential Decay
Scale Height
Glycerin is poured into an open U-shaped tube until the height in both sides is 20 cm. Ethyl alcohol is then poured into one arm until the height of the alcohol column is 20 cm. The two liquids do not mix. What is the difference in height between the top surface of the glycerin and the top surface of the alcohol?
One day when you come into physics lab you find several plastic hemispheres floating like boats in a tank of fresh water. Each lab group is challenged to determine the heaviest rock that can be placed in the bottom of a plastic boat without sinking it. You get one try. Sinking the boat gets you no points, and the maximum number of points goes to the group that can place the heaviest rock without sinking. You begin by measuring one of the hemispheres, finding that it has a mass of 21 g and a diameter of 8.0 cm. What is the mass of the heaviest rock that, in perfectly still water, won't sink the plastic boat?
A nuclear power plant draws 3.0 x 106 L/min of cooling water from the ocean. If the water is drawn in through two parallel, 3.0-m-diameter pipes, what is the water speed in each pipe?
A 55 kg cheerleader uses an oil-filled hydraulic lift to hold four 110 kg football players at a height of 1.0 m. If her piston is 16 cm in diameter, what is the diameter of the football players' piston?
The average density of the body of a fish is 1080 kg/m³ . To keep from sinking, a fish increases its volume by inflating an internal air bladder, known as a swim bladder, with air. By what percent must the fish increase its volume to be neutrally buoyant in fresh water? The density of air at 20°C is 119 kg/m³.