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Ch 15: Oscillations
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 15: OscillationsProblem 76a
Chapter 15, Problem 76a

Suppose a large spherical object, such as a planet, with radius R and mass M has a narrow tunnel passing diametrically through it. A particle of mass m is inside the tunnel at a distance 𝓍 ≤ R from the center. It can be shown that the net gravitational force on the particle is due entirely to the sphere of mass with radius 𝓇 ≤ 𝓍 there is no net gravitational force from the mass in the spherical shell with 𝓇 > 𝓍. a. Find an expression for the gravitational force on the particle, assuming the object has uniform density. Your expression will be in terms of x, R, m, M, and any necessary constants.

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Step 1: Begin by understanding the problem. The gravitational force on the particle inside the tunnel is due to the mass of the sphere with radius 𝓇 ≤ 𝓍. The mass outside this radius does not contribute to the net gravitational force. This is a result of the shell theorem, which states that the gravitational force inside a spherical shell is zero.
Step 2: Calculate the density of the spherical object. Since the object has uniform density, the density \( \rho \) can be expressed as \( \rho = \frac{M}{\frac{4}{3} \pi R^3} \), where \( M \) is the total mass of the sphere and \( R \) is its radius.
Step 3: Determine the mass of the sphere with radius \( \mathcal{r} \leq \mathcal{x} \). The mass \( M_{\text{inside}} \) of the sphere with radius \( \mathcal{x} \) is given by \( M_{\text{inside}} = \rho \cdot \frac{4}{3} \pi \mathcal{x}^3 \). Substituting \( \rho \), this becomes \( M_{\text{inside}} = \frac{M}{R^3} \cdot \mathcal{x}^3 \).
Step 4: Use Newton's law of gravitation to find the gravitational force. The gravitational force \( F \) on the particle of mass \( m \) is given by \( F = \frac{G \cdot m \cdot M_{\text{inside}}}{\mathcal{x}^2} \), where \( G \) is the gravitational constant. Substituting \( M_{\text{inside}} \), this becomes \( F = \frac{G \cdot m \cdot \frac{M}{R^3} \cdot \mathcal{x}^3}{\mathcal{x}^2} \).
Step 5: Simplify the expression for the gravitational force. After simplifying, the force becomes \( F = \frac{G \cdot m \cdot M \cdot \mathcal{x}}{R^3} \). This is the final expression for the gravitational force on the particle inside the tunnel.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gravitational Force

Gravitational force is the attractive force between two masses, described by Newton's law of universal gravitation. It states that the force (F) is proportional to the product of the two masses (m1 and m2) and inversely proportional to the square of the distance (r) between their centers, expressed as F = G(m1*m2)/r², where G is the gravitational constant. This concept is fundamental for understanding how masses interact in a gravitational field.
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Shell Theorem

The Shell Theorem states that a uniform spherical shell of mass exerts no net gravitational force on a particle located inside it. This means that when considering a particle within a spherical object, only the mass that is at a radius less than the particle's distance from the center contributes to the gravitational force acting on it. This theorem simplifies the analysis of gravitational forces in spherical objects.
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Uniform Density

Uniform density refers to a mass distribution where the mass per unit volume is constant throughout the object. In the context of the problem, assuming the large spherical object has uniform density allows for straightforward calculations of gravitational force, as the mass within a given radius can be easily determined using the volume formula for spheres. This assumption is crucial for deriving the expression for gravitational force on the particle.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The greenhouse-gas carbon dioxide molecule CO₂ strongly absorbs infrared radiation when its vibrational normal modes are excited by light at the normal-mode frequencies. CO₂ is a linear triatomic molecule, as shown in FIGURE CP15.82, with oxygen atoms of mass mo bonded to a central carbon atom of mass mc. You know from chemistry that the atomic masses of carbon and oxygen are, respectively, 12 and 16. Assume that the bond is an ideal spring with spring constant k. There are two normal modes of this system for which oscillations take place along the axis. (You can ignore additional bending modes.) In this problem, you will find the normal modes and then use experimental data to determine the bond spring constant. The symmetric stretch frequency is known to be 4.00 X 10¹³ Hz. What is the spring constant of the C - O bond? Use 1 u = 1 atomic mass unit = 1.66 X 10⁻²⁷ kg to find the atomic masses in SI units. Interestingly, the spring constant is similar to that of springs you might use in the lab.

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