17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
Problem 15g
A block on a frictionless table is connected as shown in FIGURE P15.75 to two springs having spring constants k₁ and k₂. Find an expression for the block’s oscillation frequency f in terms of the frequencies f₁ and f₂ at which it would oscillate if attached to spring 1 or spring 2 alone.
