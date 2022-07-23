A 1000 Hz sound wave traveling through 20°C air causes the pressure to oscillate around atmospheric pressure by ±0.050%. What is the maximum speed of an oscillating air molecule? Give your answer in mm/s.
The string in FIGURE P16.59 has linear density μ. Find an expression in terms of M, μ, and θ for the speed of waves on the string.
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Key Concepts
Wave Speed on a String
Linear Density (μ)
Tension in the String
FIGURE P16.57 shows a snapshot graph of a wave traveling to the right along a string at 45 m/s. At this instant, what is the velocity of points 1, 2, and 3 on the string?
A string that is under 50.0 N of tension has linear density 5.0 g/m. A sinusoidal wave with amplitude 3.0 cm and wavelength 2.0 m travels along the string. What is the maximum speed of a particle on the string?
LASIK eye surgery uses pulses of laser light to shave off tissue from the cornea, reshaping it. A typical LASIK laser emits a 1.0-mm-diameter laser beam with a wavelength of 193 nm. Each laser pulse lasts 15 ns and contains 1.0 mJ of light energy. During the very brief time of the pulse, what is the intensity of the light wave?
A sound wave is described by , where is in and is in . Along which axis is the air oscillating?
A wave on a string is described by , where is in and in . The linear density of the string is . What are The maximum speed of a point on the string?