A battery-powered siren emits 0.50 W of sound power at 1000 Hz. It is dropped from 100 m directly over your head on a 20°C day. 4.0 s after it is released, what are (a) the frequency and (b) the sound intensity level you hear?
A string that is under 50.0 N of tension has linear density 5.0 g/m. A sinusoidal wave with amplitude 3.0 cm and wavelength 2.0 m travels along the string. What is the maximum speed of a particle on the string?
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Key Concepts
Tension in a String
Linear Density
Wave Speed and Particle Motion
A 1000 Hz sound wave traveling through 20°C air causes the pressure to oscillate around atmospheric pressure by ±0.050%. What is the maximum speed of an oscillating air molecule? Give your answer in mm/s.
FIGURE P16.57 shows a snapshot graph of a wave traveling to the right along a string at 45 m/s. At this instant, what is the velocity of points 1, 2, and 3 on the string?
LASIK eye surgery uses pulses of laser light to shave off tissue from the cornea, reshaping it. A typical LASIK laser emits a 1.0-mm-diameter laser beam with a wavelength of 193 nm. Each laser pulse lasts 15 ns and contains 1.0 mJ of light energy. During the very brief time of the pulse, what is the intensity of the light wave?
The string in FIGURE P16.59 has linear density μ. Find an expression in terms of M, μ, and θ for the speed of waves on the string.
A wave on a string is described by , where is in and in . The linear density of the string is . What are The maximum speed of a point on the string?