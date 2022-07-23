Frequency and Wavelength Relationship

Frequency refers to the number of cycles of a wave that occur in one second, measured in Hertz (Hz). The relationship between frequency and wavelength is described by the equation v = fλ, where v is the speed of sound, f is the frequency, and λ is the wavelength. When the flute player adjusts the length of her flute, she changes the wavelength and thus the frequency of the sound produced, allowing her to match the tuning fork.