Second-Harmonic Frequency

The second-harmonic frequency of a vibrating string or wire is the frequency at which the string vibrates in its second mode of oscillation, producing a wave with one antinode at the center and two nodes at the ends. This frequency is determined by the tension in the wire and its length, and it is typically higher than the fundamental frequency. The relationship between frequency, tension, and mass is crucial for understanding how changes in mass affect the frequency.