Free Fall and Time of Flight

Free fall describes the motion of an object under the influence of gravity alone, without any air resistance. The time it takes for an object to fall from a certain height can be calculated using the equation t = √(2h/g), where h is the height and g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.81 m/s²). This concept is crucial for determining how long the second box will be in the air before it hits the ground.