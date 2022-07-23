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Ch 18: A Macroscopic Description of Matter
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 18: A Macroscopic Description of MatterProblem 37c
Chapter 18, Problem 37c

0.0050 mol of gas undergoes the process 1→2→3 shown in FIGURE EX18.37. What is the volume V3?

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Step 1: Identify the given data for each state in the process. From the graph, we know: At point A: Pₐ = 6.00 atm, Vₐ = 3.00 L, Tₐ = 320 K. At point B: Pᵦ = 6.00 atm, Tᵦ = 940 K. At point C: P꜀ = 3.40 atm, T꜀ = 884 K.
Step 2: Use the ideal gas law, PV = nRT, to calculate the volume at point B (Vᵦ). Rearrange the formula to solve for Vᵦ: Vᵦ = (nRTᵦ) / Pᵦ. Substitute the values: n = 0.0050 mol, R = 0.0821 L·atm/(mol·K), Tᵦ = 940 K, and Pᵦ = 6.00 atm.
Step 3: Use the ideal gas law again to calculate the volume at point C (V꜀). Rearrange the formula to solve for V꜀: V꜀ = (nRT꜀) / P꜀. Substitute the values: n = 0.0050 mol, R = 0.0821 L·atm/(mol·K), T꜀ = 884 K, and P꜀ = 3.40 atm.
Step 4: Perform unit consistency checks for each calculation. Ensure that the gas constant R is in the correct units (L·atm/(mol·K)) and that pressure, temperature, and volume are consistent with these units.
Step 5: Interpret the results. The calculated volumes Vᵦ and V꜀ represent the spatial dimensions of the gas at points B and C, respectively, under the given conditions of pressure and temperature.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is fundamental for understanding gas behavior under varying conditions. In this context, it can be used to calculate unknown variables such as volume or pressure at different states of the gas.
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Thermodynamic Processes

Thermodynamic processes describe how a gas changes state, including isothermal, isobaric, and adiabatic processes. The transitions between points A, B, and C in the provided graph represent different thermodynamic processes, which can affect the gas's pressure and volume. Understanding these processes is crucial for analyzing the gas's behavior during the transitions.
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Pressure-Volume Relationship

The pressure-volume relationship, often illustrated by Boyle's Law, states that for a given amount of gas at constant temperature, the pressure and volume are inversely related. This concept is essential for interpreting the graph provided, as it shows how pressure changes with volume during the gas's transitions, allowing for the calculation of unknown volumes or pressures.
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