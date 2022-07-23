A 6.0-cm-diameter, 10-cm-long cylinder contains 100 mg of oxygen (O₂) at a pressure less than 1 atm. The cap on one end of the cylinder is held in place only by the pressure of the air. One day when the atmospheric pressure is 100 kPa, it takes a 184 N force to pull the cap off. What is the temperature of the gas?
The 828-m-tall Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the world's tallest building. It's essentially a steel building wrapped in exterior paneling and glass. During construction, when the beams were exposed to the elements, the building was 36 cm taller on the hottest afternoon of the year than on the coldest morning. By how much did the temperature vary throughout the year?
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Key Concepts
Thermal Expansion
Coefficient of Linear Expansion
Temperature Variation
The semiconductor industry manufactures integrated circuits in large vacuum chambers where the pressure is 1.0×10-10 mm of Hg. At T=20°C, how many molecules are in a cylindrical chamber 40 cm in diameter and 30 cm tall?
The molecular mass of water (H₂O) is 18 u. How many protons are there in 1.0 L of liquid water?
The semiconductor industry manufactures integrated circuits in large vacuum chambers where the pressure is 1.0×10-10 mm of Hg. What fraction is this of atmospheric pressure?
0.0050 mol of gas undergoes the process 1→2→3 shown in FIGURE EX18.37. What is the volume V3?
A sealed container holds 3.2 g of oxygen at 1 atm pressure and 20°C. The gas first undergoes an isobaric process that doubles the absolute temperature, then an isothermal process that halves the pressure. What is the final volume of the gas in L?