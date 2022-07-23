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Ch 18: A Macroscopic Description of Matter
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 18: A Macroscopic Description of MatterProblem 65b
Chapter 18, Problem 65b

A container of gas at 2.0 atm pressure and 127°C is compressed at constant temperature until the volume is halved. It is then further compressed at constant pressure until the volume is halved again. Show this process on a pV diagram.

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The gas undergoes two processes: (1) an isothermal compression where the volume is halved at constant temperature, and (2) an isobaric compression where the volume is halved again at constant pressure. We need to represent these processes on a pressure-volume (pV) diagram.
Step 2: Recall the relationship for an isothermal process. For an ideal gas undergoing an isothermal process, the pressure and volume are related by Boyle's Law: pV1 = p2V2. Since the volume is halved, the pressure will double during this step.
Step 3: Represent the isothermal process on the pV diagram. Start with the initial state (p = 2.0 atm, V = V₀). As the volume is halved (V = V₀/2), the pressure increases to 4.0 atm. Plot this curve as a hyperbolic line on the pV diagram, since pV = constant for an isothermal process.
Step 4: Recall the relationship for an isobaric process. For an isobaric process, the pressure remains constant while the volume changes. In this case, the volume is halved again (V = V₀/4), but the pressure remains at 4.0 atm.
Step 5: Represent the isobaric process on the pV diagram. From the endpoint of the isothermal process (p = 4.0 atm, V = V₀/2), draw a horizontal line to the new volume (V = V₀/4) while keeping the pressure constant at 4.0 atm. This completes the pV diagram for the described process.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, and temperature of an ideal gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is fundamental in understanding how gases behave under varying conditions. In this scenario, it helps explain the relationship between pressure and volume during the compression processes described.
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Isothermal Process

An isothermal process occurs when a gas is compressed or expanded at a constant temperature. During this process, the internal energy of the gas remains constant, and any work done on or by the gas results in heat exchange with the surroundings. This concept is crucial for the first part of the question, where the gas is compressed at constant temperature.
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pV Diagram

A pV diagram is a graphical representation of the relationship between pressure (p) and volume (V) for a gas. It visually illustrates the changes in state of the gas during different processes, such as isothermal and isobaric. Understanding how to plot these processes on a pV diagram is essential for analyzing the behavior of the gas during the described compressions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A diver 50 m deep in 10°C fresh water exhales a 1.0-cm-diameter bubble. What is the bubble's diameter just as it reaches the surface of the lake, where the water temperature is 20°C?

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Textbook Question

10 g of dry ice (solid CO₂) is placed in a 10,000 cm3 container, then all the air is quickly pumped out and the container sealed. The container is warmed to 0°C, a temperature at which CO₂ is a gas. What is the gas pressure? Give your answer in atm. The gas then undergoes an isothermal compression until the pressure is 3.0 atm, immediately followed by an isobaric compression until the volume is 1000 cm3.

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Textbook Question

Five grams of nitrogen gas at an initial pressure of 3.0 atm and at 20°C undergo an isobaric expansion until the volume has tripled. What is the gas temperature after the expansion (in °C)? The gas pressure is then decreased at constant volume until the original temperature is reached.

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Textbook Question

In Problems 67,68,69,67, 68, 69, and 7070 you are given the equation(s) used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to draw a pV diagram.

(T2+273) K=200 kPa500 kPa×1×(400+273) K(T_2 + 273) \(\text{ K}\) = \(\frac{200 \text{ kPa}\)}{500 \(\text{ kPa}\)} \(\times\) 1 \(\times\) (400 + 273) \(\text{ K}\)

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Textbook Question

In Problems 67,68,69,67, 68, 69, and 7070 you are given the equation(s) used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to write a realistic problem for which this is the correct equation(s).

p2=300 cm3100 cm3×1×2 atmp_2 = \(\frac{300 \text{ cm}\)^3}{100 \(\text{ cm}\)^3} \(\times\) 1 \(\times\) 2 \(\text{ atm}\)

1776
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Textbook Question

Five grams of nitrogen gas at an initial pressure of 3.0 atm and at 20°C undergo an isobaric expansion until the volume has tripled. What is the gas volume after the expansion?

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