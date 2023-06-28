10 g of dry ice (solid CO₂) is placed in a 10,000 cm^3 container, then all the air is quickly pumped out and the container sealed. The container is warmed to 0°C, a temperature at which CO₂ is a gas.
a. What is the gas pressure? Give your answer in atm. The gas then undergoes an isothermal compression until the pressure is 3.0 atm, immediately followed by an isobaric compression until the volume is 1000 cm^3.
