0.0050 mol of gas undergoes the process 1→2→3 shown in FIGURE EX18.37. What are temperature T1?
A gas with an initial temperature of 900°C undergoes the process shown in FIGURE EX18.35. What type of process is this?
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Isothermal Process
Thermodynamic Processes
0.10 mol of argon gas is admitted to an evacuated 50 cm3 container at 20°C. The gas then undergoes an isochoric heating to a temperature of 300°C. Show the process on a pV diagram. Include a proper scale on both axes.
A gas with an initial temperature of 900°C undergoes the process shown in FIGURE EX18.35. How many moles of gas are there?
0.10 mol of argon gas is admitted to an evacuated 50 cm3 container at 20°C. The gas then undergoes an isochoric heating to a temperature of 300°C. What is the final pressure of the gas?
A 24-cm-diameter vertical cylinder is sealed at the top by a frictionless 20 kg piston. The piston is 84 cm above the bottom when the gas temperature is 303°C. The air above the piston is at 1.00 atm pressure. What will the height of the piston be if the temperature is lowered to 15°C?
0.0050 mol of gas undergoes the process 1→2→3 shown in FIGURE EX18.37. What are pressure p2?