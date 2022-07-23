Step 2: Use the ideal gas law to find the initial pressure of the gas. The ideal gas law is \( PV = nRT \), where \( P \) is the pressure, \( V \) is the volume, \( n \) is the number of moles, \( R \) is the universal gas constant \( R = 8.314 \; \text{J/(mol·K)} \), and \( T \) is the temperature. Rearrange the equation to solve for \( P_1 \): \( P_1 = \frac{nRT_1}{V} \). Substitute the known values to calculate \( P_1 \).