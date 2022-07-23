The closed cylinder of FIGURE CP18.74 has a tight-fitting but frictionless piston of mass M. The piston is in equilibrium when the left chamber has pressure p₀ and length L₀ while the spring on the right is compressed by ΔL. Suppose the piston is moved a small distance x to the right. Find an expression for the net force (Fₓ)net on the piston. Assume all motions are slow enough for the gas to remain at the same temperature as its surroundings.
An inflated bicycle inner tube is 2.2 cm in diameter and 200 cm in circumference. A small leak causes the gauge pressure to decrease from 110 psi to 80 psi on a day when the temperature is 20°C. What mass of air is lost? Assume the air is pure nitrogen.
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Gauge Pressure
Density of Nitrogen
The cylinder in FIGURE CP18.73 has a moveable piston attached to a spring. The cylinder's cross-section area is 10 cm2, it contains 0.0040 mol of gas, and the spring constant is 1500 N/m. At 20°C the spring is neither compressed nor stretched. How far is the spring compressed if the gas temperature is raised to 100°C?
Five grams of nitrogen gas at an initial pressure of 3.0 atm and at 20°C undergo an isobaric expansion until the volume has tripled. What is the gas temperature after the expansion (in °C)? The gas pressure is then decreased at constant volume until the original temperature is reached.
In Problems and you are given the equation(s) used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to write a realistic problem for which this is the correct equation(s).
In Problems and you are given the equation(s) used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to write a realistic problem for which this is the correct equation(s).