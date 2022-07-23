The closed cylinder of FIGURE CP18.74 has a tight-fitting but frictionless piston of mass M. The piston is in equilibrium when the left chamber has pressure p₀ and length L₀ while the spring on the right is compressed by ΔL. Suppose the piston is moved a small distance x to the right. Find an expression for the net force (Fₓ) net on the piston. Assume all motions are slow enough for the gas to remain at the same temperature as its surroundings.