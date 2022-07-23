Textbook Question
A hollow aluminum sphere with outer diameter 10.0 cm has a mass of 690 g. What is the sphere's inner diameter?
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A hollow aluminum sphere with outer diameter 10.0 cm has a mass of 690 g. What is the sphere's inner diameter?
How many atoms are in a 2.0 cm×2.0 cm×2.0 cm cube of aluminum?
An element in its solid phase has mass density 1750 kg/m3 and number density 4.39×1028 atoms/m3. What is the element's atomic mass number?
The lowest and highest natural temperatures ever recorded on earth are −129°F in Antarctica and 134°F in Death Valley. What are these temperatures in °C and in K?